Wagner (upper body) practiced Monday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Bostonreports.

Wagner missed Saturday's game against the Islanders, but was sporting a regular practice jersey Monday, while skating on the Bruins' fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Par Lindholm. Through 63 games, Wagner has recorded six goals and 10 points, numbers that limit his fantasy utility to formats where his hit totals (180) factor in.