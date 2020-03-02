Bruins' Chris Wagner: Back at practice
Wagner (upper body) practiced Monday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Bostonreports.
Wagner missed Saturday's game against the Islanders, but was sporting a regular practice jersey Monday, while skating on the Bruins' fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Par Lindholm. Through 63 games, Wagner has recorded six goals and 10 points, numbers that limit his fantasy utility to formats where his hit totals (180) factor in.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.