Wagner (lower body) was on the ice for Tuesday's morning skate, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Wagner sat out Sunday's game against the Red Wings, but he was back at work Tuesday morning, skating on Boston's third line with Marcus Johansson and Charlie Coyle.Through 75 games, Wagner has recorded a career-high 12 goals and 18 points, an effort that earned him the team's 7th Player Award, presented to the player who exceeded the expectations of Bruins fans this season.