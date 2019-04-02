Bruins' Chris Wagner: Back in business
Wagner (lower body) was on the ice for Tuesday's morning skate, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Wagner sat out Sunday's game against the Red Wings, but he was back at work Tuesday morning, skating on Boston's third line with Marcus Johansson and Charlie Coyle.Through 75 games, Wagner has recorded a career-high 12 goals and 18 points, an effort that earned him the team's 7th Player Award, presented to the player who exceeded the expectations of Bruins fans this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...