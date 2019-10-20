Bruins' Chris Wagner: Battles for assist
Wagner picked up an assist versus the Maple Leafs in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss.
Wagner got the assist after winning a puck battle behind the net that led to Jake DeBrusk's first goal of the season. That is Wagner's second point of the season, both assists. He also recorded two shots and three hits on 15:33 of ice time during the contest
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.