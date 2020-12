Wagner (undisclosed) was omitted from Bruins President Cam Neely's injury report Monday, per Conor Ryan of MassLive.com.

Wagner recorded six goals on 78 shots and four assists in 67 games for the Bruins last year. While the winger figures to start the year in a bottom-six role, the absence of David Pastrnak (hip) could create a competition in training camp between Wagner and Ondrej Kase for a spot on the second line.