Wagner (lower body) will return to the lineup for Thursday's Game 1 against Toronto, NHL.com's Eric Russo reports.

Wagner missed the final two games of the regular season due to a lower-body injury, but he was always expected to be ready for Game 1 of Boston's first-round series. The 27-year-old American is expected to slot into a bottom-six role Thursday, skating with Noel Acciari and Joakim Nordstrom on the Bruins' fourth line.