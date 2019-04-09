Bruins' Chris Wagner: Cleared for Game 1
Wagner (lower body) will return to the lineup for Thursday's Game 1 against Toronto, NHL.com's Eric Russo reports.
Wagner missed the final two games of the regular season due to a lower-body injury, but he was always expected to be ready for Game 1 of Boston's first-round series. The 27-year-old American is expected to slot into a bottom-six role Thursday, skating with Noel Acciari and Joakim Nordstrom on the Bruins' fourth line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...