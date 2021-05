Wagner, who missed Saturday's game against the Sabres with an undisclosed issue, is available for Monday night's contest versus New Jersey, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

That said, it's unclear if Wagner will rejoin the team's fourth line Monday, with his replacement Karson Kuhlman having recorded a career-high six shots Saturday. Through 39 games, Wagner has logged two goals and five points to go along with a minus-10 rating