Wagner (illness) will play Wednesday night against the Flyers.

Wagner is thus slated to continue to skate on a line with Sean Kuraly and Noel Acciari, a bottom-six trio that has provided energy and a degree of secondary scoring of late. For his part, Wagner has logged five goals and nine points in 43 games to date, modest numbers that limit his fantasy utility to leagues where his hits (148) are factored in.

