Bruins' Chris Wagner: Continues to throw hits
Wagner gave out a game-high seven hits during a 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.
Wagner is now fifth in the league for hits with 181 in total. Head coach Bruce Cassidy must like what he sees from the Massachusetts native, as he has given his former fourth line of Wagner, Sean Kuraly and Noel Acciari larger responsibility within the last month. They now regularly see over 13 minutes of ice time per game.
