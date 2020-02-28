Wagner (upper body) won't travel with the Bruins for Saturday's game against the Islanders, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

The fourth-liner is considered day-to-day in advance of Tuesday's road game against the Lightning, so it's possible he'll rejoin the team before that contest. With Wagner sidelined, Joakim Nordstrom looks likely to rejoin the Bruins' lineup Saturday.