Bruins' Chris Wagner: Dents empty twine
Wagner potted an empty-net goal in Friday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.
Wagner's seventh tally of the year meant there would be no late comeback for the Ducks. He added three hits in the game, two PIM and a plus-2 rating while getting third-line usage in the contest. Wagner now has 12 points in 55 contests, but also owns 193 hits, which ranks him sixth in the league.
