Bruins' Chris Wagner: Doubtful for Game 1
General manager Don Sweeney said he would be "surprised" if Wagner (forearm) is ready to play in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Wagner returned to Boston for testing and was announced out indefinitely May 15. The Massachusetts native sustained the injury after blocking a shot during Boston's Game 3 win over Carolina in the Eastern Conference finals. There is speculation that Wagner could miss the championship series, but more information should become clear closer to Game 1 on May 27.
