Wagner scored shorthanded just under three minutes into the third period to give the Bruins a 4-1 lead. It was Wagner's first goal in exactly a month, halting a personal 12-game drought. Wagner isn't asked to be an offensive contributor for the Bruins -- he has just four goals and eight points in 42 games -- in his bottom-six role.