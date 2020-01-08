Bruins' Chris Wagner: Ends long goal drought
Wagner scored a short-handed goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Predators.
Wagner scored shorthanded just under three minutes into the third period to give the Bruins a 4-1 lead. It was Wagner's first goal in exactly a month, halting a personal 12-game drought. Wagner isn't asked to be an offensive contributor for the Bruins -- he has just four goals and eight points in 42 games -- in his bottom-six role.
