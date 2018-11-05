Bruins' Chris Wagner: Expected to play
Wagner (lower body) was absent from morning practice but "should be fine to play" Monday against Dallas.
Meanwhile, the Bruins' forward has two points in 12 games and even though he's expected to dress, Wagner is a risky fantasy play in the best of times. Consider the injury all the more reason to explore other options.
