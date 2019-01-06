Wagner potted his fifth goal of the season during a 2-1 win over the Sabres on Saturday.

Wagner's goal came after he scored a prior goal that was waved off due to goaltender interference, as the Massachusett native looked determined to put one in the net during Saturday's contest. He is now only one goal away from tying his career high as both he and Sean Kuraly have been on a hot streak since late December.

