Bruins' Chris Wagner: Fires home goal
Wagner potted his fifth goal of the season during a 2-1 win over the Sabres on Saturday.
Wagner's goal came after he scored a prior goal that was waved off due to goaltender interference, as the Massachusett native looked determined to put one in the net during Saturday's contest. He is now only one goal away from tying his career high as both he and Sean Kuraly have been on a hot streak since late December.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...