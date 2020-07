Wagner (undisclosed) is on the ice for practice Tuesday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Wagner missed Boston's previous two practices with an undisclosed issue, but barring any setbacks, he should be good to go for the team's first round robin game against the Flyers on Aug. 2. The 29-year-old winger picked up six goals and 10 points in 67 games during the regular season.