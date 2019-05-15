Wagner will undergo X-rays on his right arm after blocking a shot in Tuesday's Game 3 victory over the Hurricanes, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Wagner crouched to block a shot from Justin Faulk during the third period and was hit in the right forearm/wrist area, forcing him to leave the game. The severity of the injury should be clarified by the X-rays, but it's a potentially worrying sign the 27-year-old had his right arm in a sling after the game, per Joe McDonald of The Athletic. Noel Acciari (undisclosed) has been cleared and could be called upon should Wagner be forced to miss any time.