Bruins' Chris Wagner: Heavy presence Thursday
Wagner was responsible for a game-high seven hits during a 2-1 shootout win over the Islanders.
While he may not find himself on the scoresheet very often, Wagner is rarely invisible during games. In his last 10 games he has collected 43 points, putting him first on the team in that category.
More News
-
Bruins' Chris Wagner: Throws big hits Saturday•
-
Bruins' Chris Wagner: Playing Monday night•
-
Bruins' Chris Wagner: Expected to play•
-
Bruins' Chris Wagner: Sets season high in ice time•
-
Bruins' Chris Wagner: Lays out opponents in overtime loss•
-
Bruins' Chris Wagner: Makes hometown debut in return to lineup•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...