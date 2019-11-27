Bruins' Chris Wagner: Inks three-year extension
Wagner signed a three-year, $4.05 million contract extension with the Bruins on Wednesday.
Wagner has been a solid bottom-six contributor for Boston over the past two campaigns, notching 24 points while racking up 312 hits in 99 games. He'll continue to be a physical force up front for the Bruins over the next three seasons, but his lack of offensive upside will keep him off the fantasy radar in formats that don't reward the rough stuff.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.