Wagner signed a three-year, $4.05 million contract extension with the Bruins on Wednesday.

Wagner has been a solid bottom-six contributor for Boston over the past two campaigns, notching 24 points while racking up 312 hits in 99 games. He'll continue to be a physical force up front for the Bruins over the next three seasons, but his lack of offensive upside will keep him off the fantasy radar in formats that don't reward the rough stuff.