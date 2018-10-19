Bruins' Chris Wagner: Lays out opponents in overtime loss
Wagner led the game with eight hits in the Bruins 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers Thursday.
Although the bottom six for the Bruins has been relatively ineffective when it comes to scoring, Wagner has been a bright spot. In addition to his team-leading 21 hits in six games, the 27-year-old right winger has totaled one goal and one assist so far this season.
