Bruins' Chris Wagner: Makes hometown debut in return to lineup
Wagner, a Walpole, Massachusetts native, will draw back into the starting lineup for the Bruins home opener Monday after sitting out Thursdays 4-0 win in Buffalo.
Wagner played in the teams first game in the season before sitting out their second game. He replaces Joakim Nordstrom on the fourth line and will line up with Sean Kuraly and Noel Acciari.
