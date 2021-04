Wagner (undisclosed) didn't practice Friday, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

As a result, Wagner will "probably not" play Saturday against the Sabres, according to coach Bruce Cassidy. If Wagner -- who has two goals and five points in 39 games -- is sidelined, look for either Jake DeBrusk or Karson Kuhlman to draw into the Bruins' lineup against Buffalo.