Bruins' Chris Wagner: Out again Saturday
Wagner (lower body) will not dress again Saturday against the Lightning.
Wagner will sit out his third game of the last four with the playoffs around the corner. It seems likely he will be ready to roll for the postseason, but more information on that front should arise as Game 1 approaches. Either way, Wagner shouldn't be overly popular in the majority of playoff pools given his 19 points through 76 games.
