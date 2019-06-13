Bruins' Chris Wagner: Out for Game 7
Wagner (forearm) isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's do-or-die Game 7 against the visiting Blues per the NHL's media site.
Wagner had the chance to play the final game of the season even though coach Bruce Cassidy declared him "out for a while" earlier in the postseason. Unfortunately for him, he won't get that opportunity as he will be in the press box Wednesday. Boston will roll with Karson Kuhlman as it's 12th forward.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...