Wagner (forearm) isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's do-or-die Game 7 against the visiting Blues per the NHL's media site.

Wagner had the chance to play the final game of the season even though coach Bruce Cassidy declared him "out for a while" earlier in the postseason. Unfortunately for him, he won't get that opportunity as he will be in the press box Wednesday. Boston will roll with Karson Kuhlman as it's 12th forward.