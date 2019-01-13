Bruins' Chris Wagner: Picks up assist
Wagner tallied an assist during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
The Bruins' bottom lines shined in the contest, led by Sean Kuraly's three-point night. Wagner's assist came after winning a board battle and dishing a backhand pass to Kuraly, who fired it home. Wagner was also instrumental in the game's opening goal with a moving screen on the goalie. Head coach Bruce Cassidy is seeing results from his checking line while boosting the line's time on ice to around 15 minutes per game during the last seven contests.
