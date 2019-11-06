Bruins' Chris Wagner: Picks up fourth helper
Wagner picked up an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Montreal.
The usual fourth-line pair of Wagner and Sean Kuraly have been given more ice time than usual this season. Both are currently sporting the highest average ice time of their careers, with Wagner at 13:54 and Kuraly at 14:36. With ice time comes more production as Wagner now has five points in 14 games -- a pace that would put him well above his career-high of 19 points if he continues producing.
