Play

Wagner picked up seven penalty minutes with one hit and two blocks in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Wagner and Curtis Lazar dropped the gloves in Thursday's contest, both receiving fighting majors and a roughing minor. After ending last season fourth on the team with 51 PIM, Wagner has stayed out of the box thus far this season with only 11 PIM in 21 appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories