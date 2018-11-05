Bruins' Chris Wagner: Playing Monday night
Wagner (lower body) is in the lineup against the Stars on Monday.
This was what was expected, even though Wagner missed morning practice. He's slated on the fourth line, as per usual, where the 27-year-old provides depth, but little in the way of offense.
