Wagner recorded 17 minutes in penalties during the third period of a 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

The Bruins were not happy after a late hit on the recently-returning Charlie McAvoy, and Wagner wanted someone on the Leafs to answer. Wagner and Ron Hainsey dropped the gloves resulting in a fighting major and a game misconduct, as well as a charging minor, to go against the B's forward.