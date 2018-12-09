Bruins' Chris Wagner: Racks up penalty minutes
Wagner recorded 17 minutes in penalties during the third period of a 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
The Bruins were not happy after a late hit on the recently-returning Charlie McAvoy, and Wagner wanted someone on the Leafs to answer. Wagner and Ron Hainsey dropped the gloves resulting in a fighting major and a game misconduct, as well as a charging minor, to go against the B's forward.
