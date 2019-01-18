Bruins' Chris Wagner: Rare multi-point outing
Wagner recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blues.
Wagner broke a 2-2 tie early in the third period, then assisted on Sean Kuraly's empty-netter later in the frame. This was only Wagner's second multi-point effort of the season, so there's no need to rush to the waiver wire for the 27-year-old forward.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...