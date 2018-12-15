Bruins' Chris Wagner: Rare scoring outburst
Wagner scored a goal on a season-high nine shots and added an assist in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.
The physical fourth liner had just three points (two goals and an assist) and 41 shots in 28 games coming into Friday's action, but Wagner also did his usual job by laying five hits, pushing his total on the year in that category to 96. Barring a change in his assignment, don't expect the 27-year-old to go on a scoring binge any time soon.
