Bruins' Chris Wagner: Reaches two-year pact with Bruins
Wagner will sign a two-year contract with the Bruins when free agency opens Sunday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Wagner is a versatile bottom-six grinder who can play either center or wing. The 6-foot, 198-pounder delivers an abundance of hits each season and between service time with the Ducks, Avalanche and Islanders, he's averaged 2.77 hits per game over the course of 174 NHL contests. However, Wagner barely factors into scoring plays, and that obviously isn't going to result in high ownership in fantasy leagues. Last season the 27-year-old logged seven goals and 16 points in 79 games.
