Wagner (lower body) will rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Sharks, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Wagner is expected to return to a bottom-six role following a one-game absence, skating with Sean Kuraly and David Backes on the Bruins' fourth line. The 28-year-old American hasn't contributed much offense thus far this season, picking up just two assists through his first 10 games, but he's been a physical presence for Boston, racking up 31 hits over that span.