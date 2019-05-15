Bruins' Chris Wagner: Returns to Boston for testing
Wagner (forearm) has returned to Boston to undergo further testing and is considered out indefinitely, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Wagner underwent an X-ray on his forearm after blocking a shot during Tuesday's Game 3 win over the Hurricanes, and while the results of that scan have yet to be released, Haggerty suspects that the 27-year-old winger may be in danger of missing the rest of the postseason. More specifics regarding Wagner's condition should surface in the coming days, but for now, Noel Acciari will take his spot on the Bruins' fourth line.
