Wagner (undisclosed) will not suit up for Sunday's Game 6 matchup with Toronto.

The exact reasoning behind Wagner's absence isn't known. It's possible that the Massachusetts native is once again dealing with the lower-body injury that plagued him earlier in April. Coach Bruce Cassidy claims he wants to get "fresh legs" on the ice. Regardless, Karson Kuhlman and Joakim Nordstrom will both draw into the lineup to replace Wagner and David Backes.