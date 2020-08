Wagner (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against the Lightning in Game 5 on Monday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Wagner has just one point in his previous 10 appearances, so fantasy players are unlikely to notice his absence. Boston is also facing the possibility of being without Sean Kuraly (undisclosed) and Nick Ritchie (undisclosed) who are both game-time decisions. If that's the case, the Bruins figure to utilize Jack Studnicka and Anders Bjork.