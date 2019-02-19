Bruins' Chris Wagner: Scores controversial equalizer
Wagner's eighth goal of the year forced overtime, where the Bruins prevailed 6-5 over the Sharks on Monday.
There was some controversy as to whether or not Wagner tallied the goal with a high stick, but it will count officially. He also fought with Sharks defenseman Justin Braun in the contest. Wagner has 13 points in 57 games this year, but with two shots Monday, he now has 103 attempts on goal as well.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...