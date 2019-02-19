Wagner's eighth goal of the year forced overtime, where the Bruins prevailed 6-5 over the Sharks on Monday.

There was some controversy as to whether or not Wagner tallied the goal with a high stick, but it will count officially. He also fought with Sharks defenseman Justin Braun in the contest. Wagner has 13 points in 57 games this year, but with two shots Monday, he now has 103 attempts on goal as well.