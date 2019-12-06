Bruins' Chris Wagner: Scores short handed
Wagner tallied a short-handed goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.
It was Wagner's first goal in 17 games and sixth point on the season. His goal brought the Bruins within one as they came back from being down 3-0 in the third. The tally was the Bruins' first short-handed goal this season after scoring seven last year.
