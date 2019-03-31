Bruins' Chris Wagner: Scratched Sunday
Wagner was not on the ice for warmups in Detroit on Sunday.
There was no word about an injury so it appears that Wagner may be a healthy scratch. Rookie Karson Kuhlman is expected to take his spot in the lineup.
