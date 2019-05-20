Coach Bruce Cassidy acknowledged Sunday that Wagner (arm) clearly is "gonna be out for a while," Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

Wagner suffered what appeared to be a significant injury while blocking a shot with his right arm in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final. He subsequently sat out Thursday's Game 4 and should be viewed as out indefinitely. In Wagner's absence, Noel Acciari is back on the Bruins' fourth line along with Joakim Nordstrom and Sean Kuraly.