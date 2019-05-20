Bruins' Chris Wagner: Set to miss time
Coach Bruce Cassidy acknowledged Sunday that Wagner (arm) clearly is "gonna be out for a while," Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.
Wagner suffered what appeared to be a significant injury while blocking a shot with his right arm in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final. He subsequently sat out Thursday's Game 4 and should be viewed as out indefinitely. In Wagner's absence, Noel Acciari is back on the Bruins' fourth line along with Joakim Nordstrom and Sean Kuraly.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...