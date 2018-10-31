Bruins' Chris Wagner: Sets season high in ice time
Wagner saw 15:36 of ice time during Tuesday's 3-2 victory over Carolina.
Over three minutes came on the penalty kill as he compiled three hits and a blocked shot while adding in two shots of his own. Wagner hasn't seen this much time on ice since December 8 of 2017 when he was with the Ducks.
