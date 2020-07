Wagner missed Monday's practice session, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Wagner joins Ondrej Kase, David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy on the "unfit to participate" list. The team is running out of time to get its lineup fully fit before the first round-robin clash with Philadelphia on Aug. 2. If Wagner is unable to play, Anton Blidh or Karson Kuhlman figures to get onto the ice.