Wagner (undisclosed) will sit out again for Tuesday's Game 7 against the Maple Leafs, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Since Opening Night of the regular season, the Bruins have won three of seven games without Wagner. He's a fourth-line grinder who accumulated 13 hits over the first five games of these conference quarterfinals, but that single category can only take someone so far in the fantasy realm. The Bruins will try to compensate by giving more playing time to the likes of Karson Kuhlman and Noel Acciari.