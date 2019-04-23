Bruins' Chris Wagner: Sitting out Game 7
Wagner (undisclosed) will sit out again for Tuesday's Game 7 against the Maple Leafs, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
Since Opening Night of the regular season, the Bruins have won three of seven games without Wagner. He's a fourth-line grinder who accumulated 13 hits over the first five games of these conference quarterfinals, but that single category can only take someone so far in the fantasy realm. The Bruins will try to compensate by giving more playing time to the likes of Karson Kuhlman and Noel Acciari.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...