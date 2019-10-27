Bruins' Chris Wagner: Sitting out Sunday
Coach Bruce Cassidy said Sunday that Wagner (lower body) won't suit up in Sunday's contest against the Rangers.
Per Cassidy, the winger blocked a shot in Saturday night's game against the Blues, and will be forced to miss Sunday's clash. It's unclear how long the issue will sideline Wagner, but in his stead, Cassidy expected Peter Cehlarik to be recalled from AHL Providence and slot into the lineup.
