Wagner notched a shorthanded goal and seven PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Wagner jumped on a loose puck and got free to tally the Bruins' first goal of the game and 9:41 of the second period. In the third, the Massachusetts native dropped the gloves with Anthony Bitetto after the two players had a run-in along the boards. The shorthanded point was Wagner's third point overall in 12 appearances. The 29-year-old has added 21 shots on goal, 13 PIM and 19 hits this year.