Wagner (upper body) is unlikely to return to Thursday's game against the Stars.

Wagner tussled with the Stars' Mattias Janmark late in the second period, which earned the Bruins' winger a roughing minor. At the start of the third, Wagner did not return to the penalty box. If he ultimately isn't able to return, the Bruins' next game is Saturday against the Islanders -- expect an update on his status before then.