Bruins' Chris Wagner: Suiting up Monday
Wagner (elbow) will play in Monday's preseason game versus the Devils.
Wagner had surgery on his arm after the team's playoff run in June. It appears he's made a full recovery and will add a veteran presence to the Bruins' traveling roster Monday. Wagner missed the final eight games of the postseason last year, but he adds a valuable physical presence and enough offense to give him solid job security this season.
