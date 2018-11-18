Bruins' Chris Wagner: Throws big hits Saturday
Wagner threw six hits as the Bruins squeaked out a 2-1 win over the Coyotes on Saturday.
His six hits led the game as Wagner drew back into the lineup in Patrice Bergeron's absence. The 27-year-old also added two shots and one block in the contest.
