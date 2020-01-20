Play

Wagner threw a game-high seven hits in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

Wagner has been struggling offensively in recent weeks, picking up only one point in his last 19 games. His seven hits, however, are the second-most he's recorded in a game this season. The Massachusetts-native leads the Bruins with 138 hits on top of his eight points through 48 games.

