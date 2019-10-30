Bruins' Chris Wagner: Two-point effort in win
Wagner scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.
The 28-year-old winger scored his first goal of the season midway through the second period to make the score 4-1, then helped set up Brandon Carlo for the night's final score. Wagner potted a career-high 12 goals and 19 points last season, and his fourth-line role is likely to keep his production modest in 2019-20 as well.
