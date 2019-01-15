Wagner is dealing with an illness as Wednesday's game against the Flyers approaches.

Meanwhile, Jake DeBrusk is dealing with a lower-body issue and if either forward is unable to suit up against Philadelphia, recall Peter Cehlarik would draw into the Boston lineup. Through 43 games, Wagner has logged five goals and nine points, numbers that limit his fantasy utility to formats where his hits (148) and PIM (27) factor in.

