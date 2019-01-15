Bruins' Chris Wagner: Under the weather
Wagner is dealing with an illness as Wednesday's game against the Flyers approaches.
Meanwhile, Jake DeBrusk is dealing with a lower-body issue and if either forward is unable to suit up against Philadelphia, recall Peter Cehlarik would draw into the Boston lineup. Through 43 games, Wagner has logged five goals and nine points, numbers that limit his fantasy utility to formats where his hits (148) and PIM (27) factor in.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...